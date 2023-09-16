Defence Aatmanirbharta DOC Approves AON For 9 Capital Acquisition Proposal For Forces

For nine capital acquisition proposals totalling around Rs 45,000 crore, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN). On September 15, 2023, the gathering was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



All of these purchases will be made from Indian suppliers under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDMM)/Buy (Indian) category, which will significantly advance the development of India's defence industry and help the country achieve its Aatmanirbhar Bharat aim.

DAC Approval for AoN

The DAC granted the AON for the purchase of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S) to improve the protection, mobility, offensive capabilities, and greater survivability of Mechanized Forces. The DAC gave the go-ahead for AoN to purchase High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Gun Towing Vehicles to quickly mobilize and deploy Artillery Guns and Radars.



The Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy were also approved by the DAC, considerably enhancing its capacity to carry out hydrographic operations. The DAC also granted AoN for suggestions made by the Indian Air Force, which included upgrading the avionics on Dornier aircraft to increase operational precision and dependability. The DAC has approved the purchase of the Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile as a potent indigenous precision-guided weapon for ALH Mk-IV Helicopters made in-country.



The AON for the purchase of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with related equipment was also approved. Shri Rajnath Singh said during the meeting that it was time to raise the bar on indigenization goals. "We should aim for a minimum of 60-65% indigenous content," he stated, "rather than a threshold of 50% indigenous content for IDDM projects." By Indian Industry, the Raksha Mantri directed the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Defense Secretary, and DG (Acquisition) to strive toward raising the minimum indigenous content level.



