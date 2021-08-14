Defence Min Rajnath Singh Says Efforts Being Made To Resolve Differences With China At LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that efforts are being made to resolve the differences with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through dialogue, and the process of disengagement has been completed at some places. Addressing the armed forces on the eve of Independence Day, Singh stressed that security dimensions are constantly changing in the evolving environment. He called upon the three services (IAF, Army & Navy) to be prepared for any challenge that may come their way.

"I call upon you to be prepared for any challenge that may come your way. I assure you that the government is ready and will continue to always meet your and your loved ones' needs," he said, amid the deteriorating security scenario in Afghanistan.

The defence minister said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir remained in check over the last year due to vigilance and indomitable valour of the Indian armed forces. "Ceasefire violations have also come down since February 2021. The infiltration from across the border has stopped due to the vigilance of the armed forces and para-military forces," he said in the address aired on All India Radio.

"In eastern Ladakh, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through dialogue with China. The process of disengagement has been completed at some places," he said referring to the border row with China.

Both sides have already disengaged from areas around the North and South banks of Pangong lake and Gogra. Referring to Army Subedar Neeraj Chopra's feat at the Tokyo Olympics, Singh said he has made this year's Independence Day even glorious by winning the gold medal in the Javelin throw event.

"Subedar Neeraj as well as other Olympic medalists have been specially invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort tomorrow. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this," he said.

The minister greeted the armed forces on the occasion of Independence Day, stating that the nation is ushering in an important phase of Independence from midnight today. There is an atmosphere of celebration all around the country on this momentous occasion, he said.

India's enhanced defence capabilities

"In the Union Budget for FY2021-22, in a historic effort for modernisation of defence sector capital outlay has been increased from Rs 1.13 lakh cr to Rs 1.35 lakh cr which is 18.7% higher than the previous year. Govt will take every step to protect the country," the Defence Minister added.

Referring to the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets to maintain the "operational edge" of the Indian Air Force, Singh said 26 aircraft out of 36 have already arrived in India and the remaining ones too will reach soon, adding the fleet will bring qualitative enhancement in the defence capability of the force.

"In another important initiative of 'Make in India', Ministry of Defence has launched a project worth over Rs 40,000 crore for construction of six conventional submarines named Project 75 (India) for Indian Navy on July 20," he said.

Singh also mentioned the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) recent successful demonstration of the hypersonic scramjet technology with testing Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV). He also talked about the successful test-fired Agni P and some other missiles.

The defence minister said that the government constituted the Special Number 5 Selection Board in September 2020 for the permanent commission of women officers following a judgement on the matter by the Supreme Court. On the board's recommendation, he said, the permanent commission was awarded to some officers in November last year.

Image Credit: PTI