Defence Min Rajnath Singh Unveils Veer Garhwali's Statue In Uttarakhand; Hails CM Dhami

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the unveiling ceremony of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali's statue in Peethsain, Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the unveiling. While speaking at the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke highly about Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami referring to him as a 'strong batsman'. The Uttarakhand CM had also taken note of the comments made by the Union Defence Minister and thanked him for his encouragement.

Rajnath Singh during his address brought up the mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts to push India towards making it a developed country. Defence Minister Singh also made note of the initiative of PM Narendra Modi in making India a 'self-reliant' country further pushing PM's initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. CM Dhami too acknowledged the statements made by Rajnath Singh said and ensured that the BJP government would go on to live up to the trust of the people of Uttarakhand.

Rajnath Singh speaks highly of Uttarakhand CM; shows 'faith'

While speaking at the event the Defence Minister spoke highly of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and referred to him as a 'strong batsman' while further suggesting that he knew the latter since the time he was contesting in politics as a student. Rajnath Singh believed that CM Dhammi had the energy and ability to change the political demographic of Uttarakhand as he had the will to do something. Rajnath Singh while speaking on CM Dhami responded, "A lot of hopes of the people of Uttarakhand rest on him (Pushkar Singh Dhami). I sincerely hope that he will live up to these expectations."

क्रिकेट की भाषा में अगर कहूं तो 20-20 के मैच में धामीजी को आखिरी ओवर में उतारा गया है। धामी जी काफी ‘धाकड़ बल्लेबाज’ है। उन पर उत्तराखण्ड के लोगों की बहुत सारी उम्मीदें टिकी हुई हैं। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि वे इन उम्मीदों पर खरे उतरेंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2021

What went down at the unveiling of the statue?

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on his visit to Peethsain village, Uttarakhand. During his visit, he unveiled a statue and a memorial of Peshawar revolt hero Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali. The Union Minister during his visit also distributed cheques interest-free loan cheques up to an amount of Rs. 5 lakh to women self-help groups. During the occasion, the defence minister also launched the 'Ghasiyari (grass cutters) welfare project'. A Ghasiyari kit containing tools will be distributed among 25,000 rural women as part of the scheme.

