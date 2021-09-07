Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Delegation Of Financial Powers To Armed Forces

Quick links:
IMAGE: Rajnath Singh-Twitter
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the 'Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services' (DFPDS) 2021. The Defence Ministry said that this will provide enhanced delegation of revenue procurement powers to the Armed Forces. Articulating on the occasion, the Defence Ministry termed this initiative another big step in the series of defence reforms undertaken by the PM Modi-led government aimed at strengthening the security infrastructures of the country.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and other senior civil & military officials of the Ministry of Defence were present at the occasion.
Another big step towards defence reforms has been to strengthen security infrastructure. Financial powers have been devolved to field formations with focus on operational preparedness; promote ease of doing business and jointness among Services. https://t.co/rdI33grztX pic.twitter.com/7DhOOihW9L— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2021
The order by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on DFPDS 2021 read that the enhanced delegation of financial powers to be offered to functionaries in Service Headquarters. He added that these lower formations would result in quicker decision-making at all levels leading to better planning and operational preparedness of the services in a quicker time frame and optimum utilisation of resources.
The order maintained that the principal focus of the enhanced delegation of financial powers was to empower Field Commanders and ranks below to help procure equipment/war-like stores speedily for urgent operational necessities. This also included factors like meeting essential sustenance requirements. Previously the Defence sector had only witnessed such enhancement back in 2016.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the occasion, claimed this to step to another big leap in the series of defence reforms that the govt. had undertaken to strengthen the security infrastructures of the nation. He stressed the need to revise the policies to cater to the needs of the Armed Forces and added, "DFPDS 2021 will not only overcome procedural delays but also bring about greater decentralisation and operational efficiency." Demanding for optimum use of resources, Singh exhorted all the stakeholders to cooperate in realising the vision of the Government.