Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Felicitates Eminent Scientists At DRDO Award Function

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated 45 scientists at DRDO award function for their extraordinary research work. On the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, "India is moving ahead in its endeavour to be an economic and military superpower, and our scientists are contributing to the progress of the nation". MoS Defence Sripad Yesho Naik, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Chiefs of Army, Navy, Airforce were also present on the occasion. The DRDO handed over the newly developed technologies to the chiefs of the three services on the occasion.

Attended the Annual @DRDO_India Awards ceremony in New Delhi today and felicitated 45 eminent scientists for their exceptional contribution. The nation is proud of its scientists who assiduously work to strengthen India’s defence capabilities & bring positive change in our lives. pic.twitter.com/pTKTFoDkuN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 18, 2020

Indian Maritime situational awareness system (IMSAS)

Indian maritime situational awareness system is a state of artfully indigenous high-performance intelligent software system that provides a global maritime situational picture, marine planning tools and analytical capabilities to Indian Navy. It also provides Global Maritime operational picture from Naval headquarter to each individual ship in the sea to enable Naval command and control. IMSAS is deployed on more than 200 Naval units with more than 1000 operational nodes emphasis extensively used in Naval exercises and operations. IMSAS has put Indian Navy at par with quad partners in command and control software during recently concluded Malabar exercise.

Astra MK-I BVR Air to Air Missile

Astra is the first indigenously developed beyond visual range BVR air to air missile which can be launched from Su 30, LCA, MIG 29 with range hundred plus kilometres. Globally very few countries have expertise and capabilities to design and produce this class of weapons system. The entire supply chain along with test facilities have been developed in India. The successful development of Astra weapon system is a major contributor towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Border Surveillance System (BOSS)

Border surveillance system Boss provides all-weather surveillance for day-night monitoring of border areas BOSS has been successfully developed at Ladakh border area for day and night surveillance it facilitates monitoring and surveillance by automatically detecting the intrusion thereby easing men patrolling in Harsh hi all scheduled sub-zero temperature areas boss is the first of its kind surveillance system developed for unmanned locations of high altitude border area it consists of Battlefield surveillance radar BFS are XR electro-optical sensors Day and Night cameras, eye-safe LRF and geolocation sensors mounted on the pan-tilt platforms powered with hybrid energy source equipment transmits the video and data over wireless.

CDS General Bipin Rawat said that because of DRDO our armed forces have become so empowered that If we have to go in a war then we will come victorious with indigenously prepared warfare. He added that we are facing many challenges on the eastern and western borders but DRDO is helping us in overcoming these challenges. Defence minister reiterated how Indian Forces are moving ahead in becoming self-reliant with indigenous weapon systems. Rajnath Singh also said whatever our forces have done in the recent times is miraculous and it happened with the support of our scientists.

Image: @rajnathsingh/Twitter