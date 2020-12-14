Centre Always Willing To Listen To Our Farmer Brothers: Rajnath Singh At FICCI Convention

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Monday attended the Valedictory Session of FICCI's Annual Convention. While speaking the event, the Defence Minister said that the agriculture sector has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and can also be called 'mother of all sectors'. Rajnath Singh also said that India's produce and procurement have been plentiful. "There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever," he added.

We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our Government is always open to discussion and dialogue: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 14, 2020

Rajnath Singh speaks at FICCI Annual Convention

There is no doubt that together we will succeed in making not only a better India, but a better world. Let us join hands to work for a better future: Raksha Mantri — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 14, 2020

Rajnath Singh said that the recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind. Reacting to the farmers' protest against the parliament's new farm law, the Union Minister stated that the central government is always willing to listen to the farmers of the country. Asserting that the centre is open to discussion and dialogue, the Defence Minister said the government is willing to provide assurance to farmers.

Apart from speaking on the ongoing farmers' protest, the Minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a massive challenge which has shaken up the whole world. He mentioned that the pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of our daily lives and the set-back to the global economy is also immense. However, Rajnath Singh also said that Coronavirus has inspired and pushed the boundaries of human ingenuity.

Rajnath Singh said, "The outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic brought with itself a great amount of uncertainty. India too was greatly impacted by it. It was a serious challenge for a nation like India that was making a quick stride towards attaining its rightful place among the other nations of the world. Stopping, halting or moving back was not an option for us as human life is the most precious for us."

While lauding the efforts of the defence forces, the Defence Minister also expressed his gratitude for CCOVID-19 warriors, including healthcare workers, police and other forces who were at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. He also said, "I congratulate our entrepreneurs who showed courage. They took a leap of faith in adapting and adjusting their production lines. That, truly, reflects the sentiment expressed by Gandhiji, about companies acting as trusteeships, valuing social responsibility alongside profits."

Stating that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism, the Defence Minister said that the country fought the scourge alone even when there was no one to support us. Slamming Pakistan over the cross border fires, Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan is the fountainhead of terrorism.

