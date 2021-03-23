Defence Ministry Signs Contract For 1.7mn Medals To Meet Demands For Indian Army Personnel

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday placed a massive procurement order of over 1.7 million Service medals in order to solve the decade-long problem of shortage of medals in the Armed Forces. As per the Indian Army, an order of 17.27 lakh service medals of 17 different types has been placed by the Ministry of Defence to meet all the outstanding demands of medals for soldiers and those serving in the forces.

"Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types. The procurement has enabled Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," as per the official statement of the Indian Army's ADG PI.

The Defence Ministry's decision to mass procure over 1.7 million medals will help deal with the entire backlog of the honorary medals.

Meanwhile, COAS MM Naravane conducted a Retiring Officers’ Seminar which was limited to officers posted in Delhi due to COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. During the seminar, the General commended all the retiring officers for their service to the nation and bid them adieu. The officers will be superannuating next week on March 31.

(With Agency Inputs)