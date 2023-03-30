Defence Ministry To Buy 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems For Indian Navy Worth Rs 1700 Cr

Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, March 30, signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore for the procurement of 13 LYNX-U2 fire control systems for the Indian Navy. The total cost of the procurement will be 1700 crores under Buy ( Indian- IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.

LYNX-U2 System is a naval gun fire control system designed and developed indigenously and is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air and surface targets.

The indigenously developed 4th generation systems will be installed on New generation off shore patrol vessels. These will be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard limited. This move will generate employment of two lakh man-days over four years and active participation of various Indian industries, including MSME's, therefore significantly contributing to the govt's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence.

About LYNX-U2 fire control system

LYNX-U2 is a naval gun fire control system designed to acquire, track and engage targets amid sea clutter. It is capable of accurately tracking air/surface targets and generating required target data for predicting weapon aiming points and engaging targets. The target engagement is carried out with medium/short-range gun mounts like Russian AK 176, AK190, AK630 and the SRGM available onboard ships.

The gun fire control systems have been designed with an open and scalable architecture. It permits simple and flexible implementation in many different configurations. The system has been developed and delivered to Indian Navy and has been in service for over two decades, satisfactorily meeting the tactical requirements of Indian Naval ships of various classes like destroyers, frigates, missile boats, corvettes, etc.

The system has been upgraded continuously and the major focus has been indigenisation along with technological upgrades. The indigenous component of the system has been continuously increased, generation to generation to eliminate the dependency on foreign OEMs. The system will be installed on the NOPV ( Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel), Talwar and Teg class of ships.

The system including the Tracking Radar, Servo and Weapon Control Modules has been completely designed and developed by the BEL. The indigenous system will ensure maximum uptime of the system and guarantee excellent product support throughout its lifetime. The system proposed in the contract is of the fourth generation and is a completely indigenised system, developed in the true spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. These will be delivered by BEL, Bengaluru over the next five years.