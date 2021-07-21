Defence Three-peat For India: 3 New Rafales Arrive, Even As DRDO Test-fires 2 Missiles

In a major boost to India's air defence capabilities, the DRDO successfully flight-tested the new generation low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday. The missile is incorporated with a state-of-the-art miniaturized infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics. The indigenous missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision, meeting all the mission objectives. This was part of a homegrown project and boosted the ambition of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat' plan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DRDO flight-tests Akash Missile (Akash-NG)

Recording a second achievement, the DRDO additionally flight-tested the new generation surface-to-air Akash Missile (Akash-NG), off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. During the test, the missile demonstrated the high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats. All weapon system elements such as Multifunction Radar, Command, Control & Communication System and launcher engaged during the deployment configuration. Akash Missile (Akash-NG) was the bi-product of DRDL and other DRDO laboratories.

India welcomes 4th batch of Rafale aircraft

In addition to the successful flight tests, India received its fourth batch of three Rafale aircraft from France. The three fighter jets arrived in India on Wednesday evening, after a direct ferry from Istres Air Base in France. The UAE Air Force refuelled the aircraft mid-air during the non-stop ferry. The twin-engine fighter jets are capable of carrying out a variety of missions of ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance, and nuclear strike deterrence. They are also capable of carrying several potential weapons involving Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system.

With this, the Indian Airforce has received 29 out of 36 Rafale aircraft from France and the rest are expected to be delivered in the next few months. The first batch arrived in July 2020, while the second batch in November 2020, followed by the third batch in January 2021. On Wednesday, the IAF received the fourth batch of Rafale fighter jets. India is expected to have an entire fleet of aircraft by 2022.