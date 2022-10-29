Defence Integration On Agenda At 2nd Edition Of Naval Commanders' Conference

The second edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2022 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 3. The first edition of the conference was held in April from 25-28 this year. The conference serves as a platform for the commanders of the Indian Navy to discuss important maritime matters.

Acting as an institutionalized forum for the naval commanders to discuss matters at the military-strategic level, the conference has its own significance and relevance due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives near India’s maritime borders (The Indian Ocean Region) as well as in other parts of the world.

What’s on agenda?

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, amongst many issues set to be discussed during the conference, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, along with other Naval Commanders will review major operational activities undertaken by the Indian Navy. It will also include material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities.

The Navy’s high command will further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives. Moreover, the conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Naval Commanders during the conference and discuss matters of India’s national security. Moreover, the Chiefs of the Indian tri-services including the Chief of Defence Staff would also interact with the Naval Commanders to discuss the convergence of the three services. This will be done with a vision to augment synergy between the forces and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India’s national interests.

Indian Navy’s outlook

The Indian Navy has focused on being a credible and cohesive force while staying combat-ready. It aims to have a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate. Having witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests, the Indian Navy is poised to counter all maritime security challenges emerging due to uncertain geo-strategic situations in IOR and beyond.

Recently, the Indian Navy’s standing as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ has also grown concomitantly, stated the Indian Ministry of Defense.