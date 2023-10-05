Delays In S-400 Missile System Delivery Due To War In Ukraine, IAF Anticipates Resumption

In response to evolving technological capabilities among its adversaries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is adopting a multi-faceted approach to maintain its strategic edge. Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, the Chief of Air Staff, highlighted India's strategy for countering technology challenges.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari emphasised that India's approach to technology challenges involves a two-pronged strategy. When facing adversaries with similar technological capabilities, the IAF aims to achieve technological parity. In cases where technology can be countered with technology, the IAF will adopt that approach. However, when direct technological parity is unachievable, the IAF will compensate through superior tactics and training. This dynamic approach ensures that India's strategies continually evolve to address emerging threats.

Delays in S-400 missile system delivery

Acknowledging the delivery of three units of S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari provided insights into the challenges faced. He mentioned that the ongoing conflict with Ukraine has temporarily halted further deliveries of the S-400 systems. While India has contracted for five squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile system, the delivery of two squadrons has been hindered due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite the delays, there is optimism within the IAF that the supply of S-400s will resume within a year. This reassurance comes as the IAF eagerly awaits the remaining units. The S-400 system is a critical component of India's air defence capabilities, and its full deployment is highly anticipated.

Indigenous 'Project Kusha'

To bolster India's long-range air defence capabilities, the Indian Air Force has secured clearance from the Defence Ministry for the development of Project Kusha. This indigenous project aims to create an Indian version of the S-400 missile systems, tailored to the country's unique requirements.

Project Kusha promises a multi-layered missile system capable of hitting targets at ranges of almost 400 kilometres. It represents a significant step towards self-reliance in the defence sector. The project is being developed in partnership with private industry, showcasing India's commitment to nurturing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities. The IAF's comprehensive strategy, encompassing both technological advancement and indigenous development, reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding India's airspace and national security.