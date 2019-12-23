Delhi: 3 Dead, 10 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kirari

Days after the tragic Anaj Mandi fire that claimed 43 lives, three people died while 10 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari in Delhi in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital. More details are still awaited.

Anaj Mandi fire

Around 43 people died when a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in central Delhi at 5 am. Most of the victims who lost their lives have been identified as labourers who were sleeping in the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road. The Delhi Police has detained Rehan, the owner of the factory where the blaze took place. Earlier an FIR has been registered against him and a case has been registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

