Anaj Mandi Fire: Owners Shut Their Factories In Filmistan Area Due To Police Fear

Amid the tragic loss of 43 lives in the fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday, scores of factory owners in Delhi's Filmistan at Rani Jhansi Road have shut down their shops due to the fear of sealing and police investigation on the massive fire that broke out in the area. Many labourers employed in the clothing sector in the area have left overnight and are looking for job elsewhere.

Speaking to the media a trader from Delhi Atul Jain said, "Most of the labourers have left because of the fear of police. Nothing illegal was happening here. Most of them were daily wage labourers."

"Though police have not conducted any investigation still they were afraid of the cops. They have fled the place after the fire incident," said another trader.

Tragedy in Delhi's Anaj Mandi

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in an illegal factory of a four-storey building located in the congested Anaj Mandi area in Delhi. Later, Delhi Police arrested the building's owner Rehan and its manager Furkan in connection with the fire. Police and fire department officials have said most people died for suffocation. A Delhi court on Monday sent the owner and manager of the factory in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area to 14-day police custody.

Forty-three people lost their lives in a massive fire incident and the court noted that the factories operated at the property without clearance from authorities. While over 60 people were rescued, police sources stated that most victims lost consciousness due to rising carbon monoxide. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All victims who were rescued by fire personnel were shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. The PMO and the BJP have also ordered ex-gratia compensation over the tragedy.

