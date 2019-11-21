Delhi: ABVP Stages A Separate Protest Against The JNU Fee Hike

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in a separate protest on Wednesday, took to the streets of Barakhamba in Delhi to demand the rollback in the fee hike at Jawaharlal Nehru University. They condemned the Left Unity's (left-aligned student wing) mode of agitation. In a letter released by ABVP, the right-oriented student wing has called the protest of Left Unity propaganda against Sangh and ABVP, despite its continuous demand for a joint protest against the fee hike.

ABVP demands complete rollback

Talking to Republic TV, one of the student protesters said that “We are protesting against the MHRD because we want a complete rollback. All kinds of students come to JNU, people from rural to middle-class background, all of the study there. We want the MHRD committee to be dissolved because we did not ask for it to be set up in first place. We want to directly talk to the JNU VC and MHRD. The students are being fooled by setting up these so-called high-power committees. We think that VC should directly talk about this matter with the students. The 50% rollback for BPL students is not enough the whole hike should be rolled back”.

ABVP's reasons for calling a separate protest

In the letter, released by ABVP-JUNU, on Wednesday, they condemned the selective criticism by Left Unity that has avoided taking a stand against the vandalism of Swami Vivekanand statue and released a general statement under pressure against the vandalism of the statue. Furthermore, ABVP has also condemned the manhandling and holding a woman faculty as a hostage for more than 28 hours calling it 'unlikely of any civilised student movement'.

"Vandalization of university property and a complete suspension of classes has only mal-affected students' personal progress. By suspending all kinds of academic activities the left-led JNUSU has compromised the ides of study and struggle," read one of the reasons in the letter for holding a separate protest.

