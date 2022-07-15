Delhi Adds 601 COVID-19 Cases

Delhi on Friday logged 601 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, while no new fatality due to the viral disease was recorded, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,43,026. The death toll stands at 26,289, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases came out of 16,499 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 520 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent and one death. The city logged 490 cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three deaths. On Tuesday, the capital recorded 400 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one death.

Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 108 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,010, up from 1,935 the previous day. As many as 1,313 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 218 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

