Delhi Air Pollution: Ban On Entry Of Trucks, WFH For Employees Extended Till Nov 26

In a bid to combat air pollution and its health concerns in the national capital, the Delhi government has extended the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city followed by an extension on work from home for its employees till 26, 2021. However, the restriction on construction and demolition activities has been lifted, a senior official informed.

According to the official statement issued by the environment department, it says, "Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi."

The order though does not specify anything about the ban on construction and demolition activities. Apart from that, schools and colleges will also remain closed till further orders.

Earlier last week, the Delhi government issued 10 directions including a ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital followed by the closure of schools and colleges on the orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and at the same time, it also imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities followed by a work from home policy for employees till Sunday, November 21.

Delhi air pollution

According to the latest weather report, the air quality will continue to remain in the 'poor to moderate' category on Monday and Tuesday. As per the update from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is also likely to remain in the 'poor to the lower end of the very poor category' in the upcoming five days.

Earlier on Sunday, wind gusting up to 20 km per hour helped in dispersing pollutants partially further improving the visibility across the city. Apart from that, Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city also rose to 389 on Sunday followed by its neighbouring Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida under the 'very poor' category.

However, The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR has informed about the wind movement stating, "Transport-level winds coming from the northwest direction are also likely to be strong during the period and will flush out locally emitted pollutants from Delhi to the southeast region that is expected to improve air quality further."



Image: PTI