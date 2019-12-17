Delhi Air Quality Improves From 'poor' To 'moderate' Category: SAFAR

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi improved significantly on Tuesday, moving from the "poor" to the "moderate" category. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 109, falling in the 'moderate' category, at 9am.

As per AQI data, the major pollutant PM 2.5 was at 116 and PM 10 at 91 which falls in the Satisfactory category, in the Lodhi Road area. The AQI at Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, ITO and Mundka was recorded 171, 114, 141 and 112 respectively. An AQI measured between 0-50 is considered as "good", 51-100 as "satisfactory", 101-200 as "moderate", 201-300 as "poor", 301- 400 as "very poor", and 401-500 as "severe" and an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The minimum temperature of Delhi would be between 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature would be 19 degrees Celsius. The approximate humidity would be 81 per cent. The AQI is expected to deteriorate marginally on December 18, falling to the lower end of the very poor category, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its advisory.

CPCB issues warning

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said during a review meeting that December and January have seen a number of days in the "very severe" category in the last three years and a similar situation may occur this year as well unless timely and adequate field-level preventive action is taken by implementing agencies. It asked them to intensify enforcement activities in hot spots and industrial areas and recommended people to minimize the use of private vehicles. The medical practitioners across the city had advised people, suffering from breathing difficulties to avoid stay indoors and recommended the use of masks. People experiencing unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing or fatigue, are consulted to see the doctor.

