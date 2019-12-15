Delhiites Sigh With Relief As Air Quality Improves To ‘Moderate’

The national capital breathed a sigh of relief as the air quality improved significantly on Sunday, December 15, morning and was in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data, the average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 8:30 am came down to 115, which is considered as a ‘moderate’ category as against 316 on December 13 morning.

The temperate is expected to dip in the next three days as a result of rains in the northern region of the country over the last two days. However, pollution levels are likely to increase again as wind speed is anticipated to decline over the next few days.

Early this week the central government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), interpreted that there’s a possibility of improvement in the air quality from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ on Saturday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 is "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

As predicted by SAFAR, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi on Sunday would be between 8 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 67%.

On December 17, the AQI may marginally deteriorate to the lower end of the very poor category, SAFAR stated in its advisory.

SAFAR has advised those in the 'Sensitive Group' to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. The sensitive group includes the elderly, children and people with lung and heart disease who are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Asthmatics have been advised to keep their medicines handy if symptoms like profuse coughing and/or shortness of breath happen.

Amid Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, the AQI stood at 179 at 9.45 am as against 316 on Friday morning. The AQI recorded in Greater Noida was 241, Gurugram 165 informed the MeT department.

(With Agency Inputs)