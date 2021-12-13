Delhi: Air Quality In 'poor' Category; AQI Stands At 256 On Monday

On Monday, the air quality in the nation's capital remained in the 'poor' category. At 7.30 a.m., the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) webpage recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The air quality in the Noida and Gurugram areas of the National Capital Region is likewise 'poor'.

The AQI in Gurugram is 286 whereas it is 256 in Noida. An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe', according to government agencies. People in sensitive categories should avoid lengthy or heavy activity, take more rests, and engage in less intense activities, according to the ministry's homepage.

"Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs," it read.

Residents are concerned that if rigorous pollution-control measures are not maintained, the air quality would worsen. An official said on Sunday that Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will meet with senior officials on Monday to examine the air pollution issue.

The meeting will be attended by officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department, and other departments involved, he said. The city government announced the closure of all schools in the national capital on December 2 in response to Supreme Court directives.

This was done in an effort to reduce the impact of air pollution on children's health. Construction activities and truck access were previously prohibited. However, there is the exception of CNG, e-trucks, and those transporting vital supplies. This ban is in place until further restrictions are issued.

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to investigate petitions for lifting the construction ban and loosening industrial unit restrictions in Delhi-NCR within a week.

The Delhi government has started bus service for its employees from 14 sites to the Secretariat, officials said, in response to the city's deteriorating winter air quality. To boost public transportation and reduce air pollution, the government is also running roughly 700 more buses on various routes under the 'Paryawaran Sewa' programme.

On November 29, the Delhi Transport Corporation began operating a customised bus service from several residential communities where Delhi government officials dwell. According to a transit authority, these include Gulabi Bagh, Mayur Vihar Phase III, Karkardooma, Timarpur, Hari Nagar, and Dwarka to the Secretariat, where the Delhi government functions.

