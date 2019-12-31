Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) Remains Severe On New Year's Eve

The Pollution level and the Air Quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe category' on the new year's eve with air quality index (AQI) crossing 430 mark on Tuesday. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) appealed people to avoid outdoor activities for the day.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

READ | Umbrella body of RWAs releases 'green manifesto' seeking 65% reduction in air pollution

The AQI was recorded at 433 with PM10 at 269 and PM2.5 at 281 on Tuesday morning. At Mathura Road, the AQI was 521 with Particulate Matter (PM) 10. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 440 while in the Pusa area it dipped to 'very poor' category at 395. Furthermore, AQI near IIT Delhi, Airport Terminal 3 and Chandni Chowk stood at 497, 405 and 527, respectively.

Maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. An advisory released by SAFAR advised citizens to avoid physical outdoor activities including morning walks.

SAFAR's advisory read, "Stop any physical activity if you feel unusual coughing, chest discomfort, breathing difficulty or fatigue." It also appealed people to shut the window of their houses and advised people suffering from asthma to take caution and keep their medicines handy.

READ | At 9.4C, Delhi records coldest December day in 119 years

Delhi marks coldest December day

The maximum temperature in Delhi took a big tumble on Monday to settle at 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901. It was also the coldest day in the national capital during the December-February period since 1951.

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average; humidity level was 100 per cent.

READ | Delhi is likely to record the coldest day on December 30 in last 119 years: IMD

READ | Delhi Police writes to HC to appoint claims commissioner to estimate damage during anti-CAA protests

(With inputs from ANI)