Delhi Air Quality Levels Continue To Remain Under 'very Poor' Category With AQI At 314

As air pollution levels continue to deteriorate on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category at 314, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The forecasting agency has also issued an advisory for people to avoid any outdoor physical activity as the poor air quality may continue to prevail over the next few days.

Apart from that, the air quality in the Delhi NCR region - Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 317 and 327 on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, there was a slight improvement in the air quality but later climbed to 'very poor'.

Meanwhile, Delhi residents have been complaining of breathing problems and pain in the eyes due to the pollution level spiking over the past few days. While readings below 50 are considered 'good', AQI between 51 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 considered 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and then 401 and 500' considered 'severe'.

Property developers move SC against the ban on construction activities

The Developers and Builders forum has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against its decision to reimpose the ban on construction activities in Delhi. The plea asserted that they use the latest construction technology which helps in reducing air pollution and also follow the laid down norms.

In view of the rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Supreme Court has already issued an order to close schools and colleges and further suspend construction and demolition activities across the city. Notably, data suggests that air pollution levels in Delhi as recorded in November were the worst in seven years. It further worsened during the Diwali festival and due to the increasing stubble burning in adjoining states.