Delhi: Air Quality Remains In 'poor' Category For 2nd Consecutive Day; AQI Stands At 290

The air quality in the national capital dwells in the 'poor' category for the second day in a row, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290. On Monday, PM 2.5 stood at 101 in the 'poor' category, while, PM 10 concentrations were 181 in the 'moderate' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Furthermore, the air quality in Noida stays 'poor,' whereas, Gurugram's air quality has deteriorated to the 'poor' level.

Further, the air pollution around the NCR region in which the AQI in Noida is 293 and Gurugram is 225. An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' 51 to 100 falls into the 'satisfactory' category, while, 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 category is referred to as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' while 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government authorities.

Night patrols formed to oversee pollution control guidelines for construction-related activities

Separate night patrols have been formed for each of the 11 districts of Delhi to guarantee adherence with pollution control guidelines for construction-related activities, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated. He also added that his office has got requests from a number of organisations to resume construction and demolition work in Delhi. Each squad would be composed of three to four individuals chosen from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and if a violation is identified, action will be taken, he added.

However, when the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) approved the return of physical courses, schools in Delhi reopened for classes 6 and up on Saturday. Further, the Delhi administration has prolonged the ban on non-essential vehicles entering the national capital till further instructions, following a review meeting earlier this week.

Winters in Delhi

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature in the national capital, Delhi, was 3.6 degrees Celsius on December 19, while the dense fog was seen in scattered areas over Uttarakhand. Further, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions can be witnessed in some places over east Rajasthan whereas in isolated places over west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Haryana Punjab.

(Image: PTI)