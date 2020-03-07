Delhi Airport May Have Separate Belt For Baggage Of Passengers From 12 Virus-hit Countries

As a precautionary measure to contain the further spread of deadly Coronavirus in India, the Delhi Airport is planning to have a separate belt to manage the luggage of international passengers coming from 12 countries, that are severely impacted by COVID-19, a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan suggested this measure after visiting the Delhi airport on Thursday and taking stock of the preparedness against the disease.

As of March 7, India has reported 32 positive cases, while thousands are under observation in the country.

A trial of the separate belt to take place soon

"DIAL is already following GOI guidelines for medical screening of all passengers arriving on international flights, in line with the Airport Health Organization (APHO) requirements. The new guidelines are being discussed with all the stakeholders and a trial run of the same will be taken up very soon," said the DIAl Spokesperson.

As Coronavirus cases began to increase in India, screening of passengers has begun at seven airports since January 17 and has now been extended to 21 airports.

Thermal screening of all passengers travelling through international flights is underway. Over 6 Lakh people have been screened so far.

Coronavirus which originated in China's Wuhan has spread over to 78 countries. China, Italy, Iran, South Korea Singapore have reported a maximum number of positive cases, causing major dread across the world.

Government raises awareness through pre-call messages

Not leaving any stones unturned in creating awareness over the deadly Coronavirus, the government of India is reaching to people in a unique way with caller tunes on BSNL and Jio Networks. Awareness is being spread among the masses by way of caller tunes to wash their hands at regular intervals and maintain at-least a meter's distance from a person.

As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rises sharply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all to keep calm and not believe in rumours regarding the virus. He also advised people about the preventive measures to be taken and urged people to maintain personal hygiene in the wake of Coronavirus concerns. He also urged citizens to greet with 'Namaste' instead of a handshake.

