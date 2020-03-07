Coronavirus: Government's Unique Bid To Raise Awareness Through Pre-call Messages

Not leaving any stones unturned in creating awareness over the deadly Coronavirus, the government of India is reaching to people in a unique way with caller tunes on BSNL and Jio Networks. Awareness is being spread among the masses by way of caller tunes to wash their hands at regular intervals and maintain at-least a metre's distance from a person.

As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rises sharply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all to keep calm and not believe in rumours regarding the virus. He also advised people about the preventive measures to be taken and urged people to maintain personal hygiene in the wake of Coronavirus concerns. He also urged citizens to greet with 'Namaste' instead of handshakes.

'Namaste instead of Handshake'

"The world uses Namaste to greet each other. We should also follow the same. It is better to avoid handshakes and greet everyone with Namaste," he said during an interaction with the beneficiaries of a government scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana.

He also asked people not to believe in rumours around Coronavirus. 32 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in India so far. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally.

"Every era brings new challenges to test and strengthen our 'Collaborate to Create' spirit. Just as today, Coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world. Financial institutions have considered it as a big challenge for the economy. Today, we all have to tackle this situation together," Prime Minister Modi had earlier said at a media conclave.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to meet PM Modi

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the issue of Coronavirus. The Health Minister is likely to brief PM Modi about the measures that have been taken by the government in the wake of the Coronavirus threat which has caused havoc in China and spread in 97 countries.

(with inputs from ANI)