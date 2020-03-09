Delhi Airport Steps Up Preventive Measures To Tackle Coronavirus Scare

In the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Airport is taking all possible measures to combat and prevent the virus threat from spreading further. The airport administration has taken to Twitter to display the precautionary measure it has taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Glimpses of Delhi Airport taking precautions to stay safe and keep #coronavirus away from our doorstep. Now is the time to prepare for COVID-19. Simple precautions and planning can make a big difference.#coronavirusindia #Coronavid19 pic.twitter.com/EfxUgZpDZv — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 9, 2020

India has recorded 43 positive cases as of now, of which 40 are active. Three positive cases from Kerala have been discharged after treatment. Schools from various parts of the country including the national capital have been shut amid the Coronavirus scare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cancelled his participation in Holi festival amid the virus scare and has urged people to avoid mass gatherings. Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in India and other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 4 released an updated travel advisory on the COVD-19. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that universal screening has been started at all international airports in India to detect the virus cases.

The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 110,041 people claiming over 3,800 lives worldwide. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines among others have also reported deaths related to the novel Coronavirus.

