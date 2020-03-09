Coronavirus Outbreak: China Closes Makeshift Hospitals As New Cases Decline

Authorities in China have reported that they will be closing 11 temporary hospitals in Wuhan since a reduction in new cases. According to reports, China recently reported 23 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, this is the lowest number of deaths in over a month.

Reports fewer new cases

The new deaths took the death toll in China to 3,119. As per reports, China also announced that there were 40 new cases which is also a record low for China. According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), there were 40 new coronavirus cases which was the lowest number of fresh cases since January.

According to reports, there are a total of 80,735 coronavirus cases in China and the death toll stands at 3,120. At least 22 of the newly reported deaths were in Hubei Province, where the virus is believed to have originated and one death occurred in Guangdong province. On March 8, China also reported four imported cases of the coronavirus infection.

All the four foreign cases were reported in the Gansu Province.

As per reports, China has started dismantling temporary hospitals that were constructed in public places like auditoriums and sports complexes in Wuhan. The hospitals were set up during the massive surge in virus cases in January and February. Reports have indicated that one of the makeshift hospitals, whose operations were suspended had 1,000 beds and contained more than 1,000 medical and other staff.

China's neglect of female workers

China’s alleged negligence towards their female workers present at the frontline of coronavirus fight has left people furious. The women workers have been struggling to access menstrual products and battling ill-fitted protection suits to keep themselves safe while working at the forefront of coronavirus fight.

Several reports emerged highlighting that the administration not only neglected the primary needs of their female employees but also had a discriminatory behaviour towards them. There have been reports of some medical staff being given birth control pills to delay their periods which caused widespread outrage.

Shanghai resident Jiang Jinjing asked about the issue on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform and women flooded the comment section including urgent appeals from women from Hubei province, the worst affected area due to coronavirus in China. In the comments section, women told her that their periods were creating a lot of trouble while working in protective gears.

Jiang said that many women even avoided using the toilet to conserve their protective suits. One woman told her that she can’t even eat or drink all day while wearing the isolation suit, let alone change sanitary napkins. After Jiang raised the issue from several platforms, individuals and companies sent more than 600,000 sanitary pads and period-proof underwear.

