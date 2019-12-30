Delhi Auto-rickshaw Driver Comes Up With Unique Technique To Battle Winter

As entire north India is gripped by extreme cold waves, an auto driver in Delhi has come up with a unique ''jugaad'' that is winning hearts on social media. An autowala in Delhi has come up with an idea to guard his customers against cold winds by putting up a bubble wrap in front of the passenger section. The auto driver has created a wall with the bubble wrap that helps prevent the cold wind from penetrating the back seat.

Winter 'jugaad'

The twitter user named @Polychai1 shared the information on social media and the post is winning hearts of netizens ever since. The post has garnered more than 140 likes and has been retweeted more than 37 times at the time of publishing this story. Twitter users have hailed and appreciated the efforts put up by the auto driver to give his passengers a comfortable ride in the harsh winters of Delhi.

Autowala won my heart! Simple technique but really effective to save the passenger from Dilli ki sardi! #jugaadzindabad #dillikisardi pic.twitter.com/dpemE09f0x — Polychai (@Polychai1) December 23, 2019

Hi... This is superbb.. can you plz help me find the autowala?? Wanted to do a story on him.. by the way I am a reporter by profession. Thanks in advance. Looking forward for your reply. 😊😊 — joymala bagchi (@joymalabagchi) December 28, 2019

@anandmahindra, Indian jugaad against cold breeze in New Delhi. — Guruprasad (@kulkarnigs) December 28, 2019

One more jugaad for and of life — Madhavi Chinya (@ChinyaMadhavi) December 29, 2019

Sardi se bachao + mini airbags ki safety.. — rahul tiwari (@rahultiwari254) December 29, 2019

The cold wave has swept through entire north India, including Delhi this winter. According to Meteorological Department, Delhi on December 28 recorded the coldest day of the season with the temperature falling as low as 2.4-degree Celcius at around 6:10am. In fact, this is the second coldest winter Delhi has witnessed since 1901. Entire north India is gripped by the chilled Himalayan winds coming down from the north and moving towards the east.

