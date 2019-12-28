Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin As They Bid Adieu To 'winter Wonderland'; See Pictures

Christmas seems to be all merry and happening for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. They have celebrated Christmas 2019 in quite a unique way with a snowmobile ride. On Christmas eve, Nick Jonas shared a video of their intimate celebration where the couple rolled in the festive vibe, decorating cute cookies at home. After this, the duo escaped to the Mammoth Mountains in California, to enjoy the snow and its mesmerising beauty. Looks like Priyanka does not want to leave the place at all.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in their recent post

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives as they enjoy extended Christmas vacation at Mammoth Lakes, California. Nick, who gifted a ‘Batmobile’ to Priyanka for Christmas, also shared a video of the two snow tubing. In it, Priyanka is seen screaming in excitement as they slide on the snow while sitting opposite to each other on a rubber tube. Now that the holidays have come to an end, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a goodbye post. The duo is seen twinning with each other, while they pose for the camera happily. In the caption, she wrote, “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning”. Have at their adorable pictures:

Priyanka Chopra happy about how well husband Nick Jonas knows her

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture and a bunch of videos enjoying a ride on the snow-filled land. In the videos, she can be seen carefully riding the “batmobile”. In the caption for the post, she wrote about how Santa drove on her batmobile. She added how her husband knows her so well and how she is thankful. Have a look at the post here.

