Delhi-based Youtuber Couple Charged For Honey Trapping, Extorting Over Rs 80 Lakh

A Delhi-based Youtuber couple has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a businessman after honey-trapping him and threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. According to the police officials, the victim claimed that the couple extorted over Rs 80 lakhs from him.

The victim, who runs an advertisement agency, had filed a complaint in August however, the Youtuber couple identified as Naamra Qadir and Virat alias Manish Beniwal moved to court for interim bail. Their petition was quashed recently, following which an FIR was registered against them at Sector 50 police station on Thursday, police said.

According to the police officials, the complainant, a resident of Gurugram's Badshahpur, said that he got in touch with a woman named Naamra Qadir, a resident of Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, to discuss work some time ago at a star hotel on Sohna road. A person named Virat alias Manish Beniwal had also tagged along with Qadir.

As per the victim, he paid Rs 2.50 lakh to Qadir for business purposes, but when he asked her for the output, she proposed to him for marriage. Thereafter, they became friends. As per the complainant, in the following days, he spent nights with Qadir, and Virat recorded their private moments, based on which Qadir and Virat allegedly began blackmailing him, PTI reported.

The victim claimed that Qadir threatened that she would file a rape case against him and extorted more than Rs 80 lakh. Based on the victim's complaint, the police served a notice to the couple on October 10, however they moved to the Gurugram court for interim bail, which was rejected on November 18.

Following the dismissal of the interim bail, police booked Qadir and Virat under sections 388 (extortion by putting any person in fear), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Thursday, Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar said, PTI reported. Adding further he said, "We are conducting raids to nab the accused and they will be arrested soon."

(With inputs from PTI)