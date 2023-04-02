Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Welcomed With Flower Showers & Traditional Dance | WATCH

The 11th Vande Bharat Express service between Delhi and Bhopal received a grand welcome at Lalipur Railway Station and Babina Railway Station with flower showers and traditional dance by children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 1 flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the 12th Vande Bharat train, which he said would help traders and professionals as well as boost tourism development and employment generation in Madhya Pradesh.

More about Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express

The semi-high-speed train was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering after flagging off the premium service, said that the aim of his government was to transform the railway sector and make travel convenient for citizens. The PM, who interacted with more than 300 school children who were selected through a drawing and essay competition on the theme 'Bharatiya Rail' to meet him, underlined their sense of curiosity and excitement.

"In a way, Vande Bharat is a symbol of India's enthusiasm and excitement. It represents our skills, confidence and capabilities," PM Modi, who also spoke to staff onboard the train, opined.