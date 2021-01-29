Delhi Blast: Jaishankar Dials Israel FM Gabi Ashkenazi, Assures Protection Of Diplomats

Following the minor IED blast near the Israeli Assembly in Delhi on Friday evening, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar dialled his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi assuring him 'fullest protection' for the embassy and its diplomats in India. Jaishankar asserted that the law enforcement agencies are taking up the matter 'very seriously' and that no effort will be spared to find the culprits. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast.

Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021

While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident and sources inform that the Delhi Police Commissioner will be briefing top Home Ministry officials on the same. NSA Ajit Doval has taken stock of the situation while enhanced security measures have been put in place.

An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has said. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. 3 cars have been damaged and the forensic teams have suspected use of black powder. The IED which caused the blast has been found in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House.