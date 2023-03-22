Delhi Budget 2023 LIVE: AAP Govt Tables Rs 78,800cr Budget, Focuses On Health, Edu & Infra

"Water pipelines have been laid on a war footing in 1671 unauthorised colonies by the Arvind Kejriwal Govt. This covers 93% unauthorized colonies of Delhi. Soon, not a single household in Delhi will remain without a sanctioned water supply connection," the Finance Minister said.

He also asserted that to meet the growing water demand of the national capital, water availability in Delhi will be increased from 995 MGD to 1240 MGD by March 2025.