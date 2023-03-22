Delhi Budget 2023 LIVE: AAP Govt Tables Rs 78,800cr Budget, Focuses On Health, Edu & Infra

Quick links:
Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented the budget in the assembly for the year 2023-24. His budget speech lasted for nearly 2 hours and 35 minutes, only 7 minutes short of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2020 budget speech, which is regarded as the longest in the history of Budget speeches.
"Delhi is leading the race in sustainable development from the front. 9% of our annual power demand was met through Solar Energy till 2022; our target is to increase this to 25% by 2025. The ‘Delhi Solar Policy’ will be notified by April 2023 to meet this goal," FM Kailash Gahlot said. Notably, the govt has allocated an outlay of Rs 3,348 Cr for 2023-24 for Power.
The Delhi govt proposes Rs 2,962 crores to provide social and economic welfare pensions to senior citizens, women, disabled and disadvantaged sections. FM Gahlot claimed that 8.82 lakh citizens will benefit from this scheme.
The FM said, "1000 RO plants will be set up by the Arvind Kejriwal Govt in JJ clusters, unauthorized colonies and water deficit areas in 2023-24, so that water is available in these regions throughout the day & year."
"Water pipelines have been laid on a war footing in 1671 unauthorised colonies by the Arvind Kejriwal Govt. This covers 93% unauthorized colonies of Delhi. Soon, not a single household in Delhi will remain without a sanctioned water supply connection," the Finance Minister said.
He also asserted that to meet the growing water demand of the national capital, water availability in Delhi will be increased from 995 MGD to 1240 MGD by March 2025.
FM Gahlot said, "Delhi has the highest minimum wage for unskilled workers at ₹16,792/- per month, for semi-skilled workers at ₹18,499/- and for skilled workers at ₹ 20,357/- per month." He also said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led govt had introduced 17 welfare schemes for construction workers such as maternity, education, health, accident, death & pension benefits. "We not only seek to safeguard our city’s labourers but also to educate & empower them," he said.
Presenting the budget in the assembly, he said that the govt proposes four new schemes for construction workers: Skill development, Tool Kit Distribution Scheme, Doctor on wheels and Crèche at the construction site.
The Delhi government, in this year's budget, has allocated Rs 9,337 crores for the transport sector. FM Gahlot lauded Delhi’s EV Policy and said that 1.04 lakh Electric vehicles were registered till Feb 2023.
FM Kailash Gahlot has allocated Rs 9,742 crore to the health sector for FY 2023-24. "I am proud to share that 9 new hospitals are being constructed by our Govt. 4 will be operational this year. 15 hospitals are also being remodelled. These will increase hospital bed count from 14,000 to 30,000," he said.
To curb the pollution in Delhi, the Finance Minister announced an 'anti-pollution war plan' according to which a real-time pollution data lab will be set up in each district of Delhi, steps will be taken to reduce road dust and 52 lakh trees will be planted by the government.
Delhi FM Gahlot said that the government is allocating a Budget of Rs 16,575 Crore to Education for 2023-24.
The Delhi FM said that the first batches of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School and Delhi Model Virtual School have commenced, adding that these 2 unique schools will serve as models of new-age education for India’s future. He also stated that the first batch of Delhi’s First Model Virtual School has students from 14 different states across the nation.
On Govt's teacher training programme, Gahlot stated that Delhi has sent 1410 teachers, principals and teacher educators to Finland, Singapore & Cambridge till now. 1247 principals have trained in IIM Ahmedabad & 61 principals in IIM Lucknow.
The Delhi Finance Minister lauded the Delhi government's initiatives in the education section, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal govt's initiatives have helped improve learning outcomes, despite the pandemic. The strengthening of Delhi’s education system has helped achieve 98% pass results in the 12th class. 493 children qualified for JEE Mains and 648 qualified for NEET... 56 students of the first batch of EMC proved their mettle in entrepreneurial abilities through Business Blasters and got direct admission in the top 7 Delhi Gov Universities. We have successfully laid the path for the future job creators of India."
FM Gahlot said that the AAP govt in Delhi plans to electrify 57 bus depots spending ₹1500 crore. He said that three depots: Rajghat, Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37 are already electrified. "17 bus depots will be electrified by June 2023, and the remaining will be electrified by Dec 2023," he said while presenting the budget."
Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot listed a 6-point action plan for the 'Clean Yamuna' programme.
Delhi govt's 'Clean Yamuna' 6-point-action plan:
-Upgradation & STPs/DSTPs
-100% Sewer connectivity
-Desilting of sewer networks
-Trapping & diverting drains in unauthorised colonies
-Shifting industrial units
-Trapping of drains to Yamuna
Presenting the Delhi budget for FY 2023-24, FM Gahlot said that the AAP Govt has given itself an unequivocal target - to clear all 3 mountains of garbage in 2 years. "We will close: Okhla landfill by Dec 23. Bhalswa landfill by Mar 24 and Ghazipur landfill by Dec 24," he said.
Delhi Finance Minister said that by end of 2023, the Govt will ensure that Delhi has a total of 1,900 Electric buses which will help in saving CO2 emissions of 1.07 lakh tons annually. In addition to this, the Minister said, that 2,180 electric feeder buses (9m in size), known as 'Mohalla Buses' will be plying in Delhi to "ensure last-mile connectivity in the city".
"210 water sprinklers cum anti-smog gun machines & 70 road sweeping machines will be used for dust suppression on PWD roads. Along with this, an additional 250 water sprinklers cum anti-smog gun machines will be deployed for the entire city of Delhi," Gahlot said.
"29 new flyovers being constructed, 1,600 e-buses to be inducted by the end of 2023," Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday while presenting the budget for FY 2023-24. He also said the Delhi government would connect all colonies to the sewer network and increase the capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna.
Delhi Finance Minister Gahlot on Wednesday announced upgradation of the 1,400-km PWD road network, construction of 26 new flyovers, and underpasses in the national capital while presenting the budget for FY 2023-24.
Kailash Gahlot said, "Local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in the financial year 2023-24."
Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly.
Recalling his colleague and former Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, Gahlot said, "I would have been happier if Manish Sisodia had presented the budget, he is my elder brother. I am sure the best wishes of children all over the world are with Manish Sisodia. This is the ninth budget of the Delhi government and my first."
Addressing the Delhi assembly, Kailash Gahlot said, "The network of Delhi Metro doubled between 2015-23. Today the number of buses has increased to 7,379, which is the highest. Today the govt has made Delhi a city of tricolours. The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20. So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi."
Presenting the annual budget for the year 2023-24, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi model is the model that wants to fulfil the dream of the common man... With this year budget we want to make Delhi clean & beautiful."