Delhi Building Collapse Leaves 2 Dead & 4 In Hospital; NDRF Suspects More People Trapped

In a major development, two people are confirmed to have been killed after an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi on Monday afternoon, as per NDRF Officer Goverdhan Bairwa. Two of the six people who were rescued from the debris have succumbed to their injuries and four are still undergoing treatment, he added. NDRF Officer Bairwa further said that there might be a possibility of 4 to 5 more people still being trapped in the debris.

The rescue operations are still underway and as many as 25 teams of NDRF are involved in the operation, said NDRF officer Bairwa. As per the initial information, the house located in the Satya Niketan area of New Delhi was undergoing repairs when it collapsed.

'2 dead in Delhi building collapse': NDRF

Delhi | 2 dead bodies have been retrieved (from the debris) and 4 to 5 people are believed to be trapped. 25 teams of NDRF are involved in the rescue operation: NDRF officer Goverdhan Bairwa pic.twitter.com/XCQj9VJ84N — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Delhi CM Kejriwal takes stock of building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister expressed his grief and tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as "this accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident".

Earlier there were reports that five people were trapped under the debris. According to the fire service officials in Delhi. "A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," the Delhi fire service officials told ANI. The Delhi Fire service department also announced that the rescue operation is underway.

Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan area

An under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area - which is a heavily populated area, on Monday. As per the initial information available, it was an older construction and renovation work that was taking place there in secret. NDRF, Delhi Police rushed to the spot, and shortly after that, the NSG as well. Voices were heard from the rubble and a desperate effort to extricate those trapped inside was seen being made. Earthmoving equipment like bulldozers and JCBs were also roped in to help with the help in the rescue. However, due to the narrow way and constraints in the area, the Earthmovers had considerable difficulty in reaching the spot, and at the time of writing, only one JCB had managed to begin its rescue operation.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan spoke exclusively to Republic TV and assured, "Those who will be found involved in this, we will take action against them."

(Image: ANI)