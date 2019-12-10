Delhi: Campaign Organised To Protect Women Against Street Harassment Globally

In order to support and take action for girls who become victims of street harassment, nearly 100 young women in Delhi gathered at Dilli Haat to create awareness on safety measures on streets through a 'Chalk Back' event. The event was organised to raise awareness and generate a global dialogue on the streets as well as on social media on the need to put an end to street harassment. The event took place under Plan India's Safer Cities Programme that works towards building safe, accountable, and inclusive cities for adolescent girls.

During the event, girls and young women documented the harassment they have been through, by writing them in chalk on streets and pavements, as part of a collaboration between child rights organisation Plan India and anti-street harassment initiative Chalk Back. A similar activity was carried out in three global other cities i.e., Nairobi, Kampala, and Cairo to mark the 16 Days of Activism that started on November 25 and ends on December 10 which also marks the Human Rights Day. '16 Days of Activism' is an annual campaign held to eliminate violence against women and girls around the world.

Speaking on the initiative by Plan India, Anuja Bansal, Executive Director, said, "Street harassment directly impacts a girl's day to day activities, right from affecting her concentration on studies to the fear of using public transport. The Chalk back event in Delhi today is an effort from Plan India to draw much-needed attention to this global issue. Participating in such initiative, Plan India hopes to reach out to every community to help tackle unequal power relations and challenge harmful social norms that perpetuate insecurity and exclusion of girls in cities."

Savita, a volunteer, who participated in the Chalk Back activity said, "It is only when girls are able to move out of their homes, and experience the world around them without feeling unsafe, will they realise their potential and lead a fulfilled life."

The Chalk Back concept was ideated by a 22-year-old New York-based university student Sophie Sandberg, who started off with posting real examples of eve-teasing in her city on her Instagram account @CatcallsofNYC in 2016. From then on, the idea blossomed into a youth-led movement against gender-based harassment in 150 sites across global cities. Local activists chalk on the street, hold community events and raise awareness on issues of harassment.

