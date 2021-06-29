Delhi Civic Body inaugurates first Exclusive Toilet For Third Gender In National Capital

Officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) stated the first public bathroom for people of the third gender was launched on Monday, June 28. The NDMC Chairman and Secretary officially opened the restroom facilities at the Press Club of India parking lot near Shastri Bhawan. A senior civic body official said, "There is also a plan for constructing more such facilities after assessing feasibility and identification of site in NDMC areas."

First public #toilet for exclusive use by #ThirdGender was inaugurated by members of third gender in presence of chairman and secretary #NDMC at #press club parking near Shastri Bhawan in NDMC area.#inclusivity#SwacchBharatMission #SwacchSurvekshan2021 pic.twitter.com/nQsq4BkYIM — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) June 28, 2021

Toilet For Third Gender

In 2014, the Indian Supreme Court granted transgender people "third gender" status and the opportunity to choose which gender they identify with. The ruling includes a need for transgender people to use separate restrooms in public locations, including hospitals. In its annual budget, the NDMC revealed plans for the installation of separate bathrooms for trans people in January.

"Construction of toilets solely for the third-gender, especially in major marketplaces, has been a long-pending demand from the transgender community in Delhi," HP Singh, a senior NDMC official dealing with the project, had informed media.

Delhi Civic Body takes initiative

The Delhi government has ordered all of its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations, and autonomous organizations in the national capital to build up separate restrooms for transgender people at their respective offices. The government declared in an order that if such toilets can't be built right away, the existing facility for people with disabilities (PwD) should be designated for transgender people for the time being. Mysuru was the first city in India to have transgender restrooms, followed by Bhopal.

The introduction of gender-neutral toilets is part of a concerted effort to make using public restrooms more pleasant and safe for transgender and non-binary people. When many people are faced with the question of "which bathroom will I be less likely to be harassed in?" this method appears logical. The lack of gender-neutral toilets not only breaches the fundamental right, but it also contradicts the Supreme Court's ruling in the National Legal Services Authority versus Union of India case from 2014.

