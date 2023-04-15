Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Claims And Allegations Against CBI, ED, & Centre In Liqourgate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, alleged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for lying in front of the Supreme Court and went on to display the probe report. In his first interaction with the media after being summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, he also targeted the Centre for misusing the probe agencies.

He said, "CBI, ED has filed false affidavits in excise policy case in court and they're torturing people to testify against Manish Sisodia and me. Both the investigating agencies alleged that a Rs 100 crore bribe has been taken. More than 400 raids were conducted in this regard. But that money was not found. The money would have been recovered if there was corruption."

"Tomorrow, they (CBI) have called me and I will go. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then no one in this world is honest. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will follow their instructions," he added by mentioning that when a similar policy to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy was implemented in Punjab, the revenue rallied by 50 per cent.

While hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre, Kejriwal highlighted that no political parties in India have been targeted like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) post-independence. He asserted, "The day I spoke against corruption in Delhi Assembly, I knew I would be the next on the radar of Centre. In 75 years, no party has been targeted like AAP. We have given hope to people about good education. They want to end that hope."

Kejriwal hits out at probe agencies for 'lying'

He claimed that the Centre wanted to reach his 'neck' and thus everyone else was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case. He went on to accuse the probe agencies of lying in the court. He said, "Manish Sisodia is accused of destroying 14 of his phones. Now ED is saying that out of that 4 phones are with them and CBI is saying that 1 phone is with them, if he has destroyed those phones, then how did they (CBI & ED) get those phones. These agencies are lying to the Court."

After addressing the press meeting, he took to Twitter and claimed that the party will lodge cases against ED and CBI for presenting false evidence in courts. He wrote, "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts."

We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

CBI summons Arvind Kejriwal

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 16, in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy case. According to reports, the probe agency in the questioning rounds will clarify all the doubts about his alleged role in the case. Notably, he was summoned by the CBI after Manish Sisodia’s Secretary in the excise department, C Aravind took his name in front of the Central agencies and claimed that the decision to peg the profit margin from 5 to 12 per cent was taken at the residence of Kejriwal.

AAP MLA Atishi Singh has also accused the Centre of silencing Kejriwal's voice through CBI summons. While addressing a press meeting on Saturday, she said, "To date, the investigating agencies of the Central government haven't been able to prove corruption worth Rs 1 connected to any AAP leaders. They said thousands of crore have been taken as part of corruption, but not a single penny they were able to recover. Then why the probe agency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal? It's so because they want to silence Kejriwal's voice."