Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Cr Ex-gratia For Kin Of Health Workers Who Die Fighting COVID-19

Taking into account the risks the frontline warriors of the COVID-19 pandemic face, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of all those in case they die during dealing with the Coronavirus patients.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "If any doctor, nurse, sanitation workers at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family."

Kejriwal also said that sanitisation machines have been deployed to keep the places sanitised. "A total of 60 sanitisation machines have been deployed in the city and most of the places have already been sanitised," he said.

He noted that the number of cases in the national capital has decreased in past two-three days and hoped for further improvement in the situation regarding the pandemic.

"In the last two-three days, the cases in Delhi have slightly reduced. I hope that the cases will reduce further in the next few days. Yesterday, there were 67 cases out of 2,274 samples that were tested."

Kejriwal appeals to people in containment zone

Kejriwal mentioned that there were 71 containment zones in Delhi. According to him, some individuals were violating the stricter lockdown guidelines in the containment zones. At this juncture, he cited the example of 26 members of a family testing positive for COVID-19 who would visit each other's house in the vicinity despite living in a containment zone. Thereafter, he appealed to the residents living in containment zones to abide by the rules and maintain social distance at all costs while living in the containment zones.

"There are 71 containment zones in the city. I request the people to stay at their respective homes and do not even visit the neighbour's house," he said.

Although the Delhi Chief Minister asserted of the decreasing number of cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

