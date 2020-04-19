Delhi Police Celebrate 4-year-old's Birthday Amid Lockdown, Netizens Laud The Gesture

In a heart-warming gesture, officers at Fatehpur Beri police station in Delhi celebrated the birthday of a 4-year-old girl by bringing a cake for her and inviting her friends, all while following the social distancing norms. The daughter of a labourer, along with the neighbourhood kids, was asked by Delhi police to come in the community kitchen in order to mark her big day. The kids were all seen wearing protective face masks abiding by the health safety measures.

The picture was shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter, and instantly, the police officers earned great appreciation for the kind gesture towards the community despite challenging times amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The picture has amassed 8.1k likes and been shared over 1.2k times till now by on the microblogging site. According to reports, the police confirmed that the little birthday girl seen in the picture is a resident of Chandan Hulla village.

Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Punjab Police Delivers Birthday Cake

In a similar incident, the Punjab police are being lauded on the social media for helping a one year celebrate her birthday in Mansa district of the state. In a video that the Punjab police department shared on their official Twitter handle, the officers can be seen delivering a cake to the family of the birthday girl named Maira.

The officers could be seen on the bike at the doorstep of the girl and surprise the family with the sweet gesture. The one-minute-long clip has garnered over 60.8k views and over 4.6k likes, and has been shared by at least 1.2k people.

Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz #PunjabFightsCorona #Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansa pic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020

