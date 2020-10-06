Delhi CM Moves To Combat Annual Stubble-burning Air Pollution: 'manure-making Chemical'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, October 5, chalked out strategies to curb the air pollution in the national capital in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister at a virtual press conference revealed that scientists have found a solution to stubble burning- a liquid which turns stubble into manure for fields.

While unveiling the government's plan to counter the annual pollution crisis, the Chief Minister said this year scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here have found an 'economical way' to deal with the problem. They have prepared a solution that can turn stubble into manure, adding the state government is going to spray the solution in farm areas in Delhi.

"We are going to prepare this solution at a large scale from Tuesday under the supervision of experts from the institute. This solution will be used in Delhi this year. Next year, we will urge other states to use it," the Chief Minister said.

Stubble burning is one of the key sources of the thick, heavy smog that hangs in the air post-October in the National capital. Most of it comes from the agricultural fields of neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana. Delhi's air quality is already in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 262.

'Everyone needs to come together...'

Stressing that the coronavirus disease targets the lungs and makes people more vulnerable during the polluted atmosphere of Delhi winters, the Chief Minister said, "Polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both affect lungs. Everyone needs to come together to deal with stubble burning". He further appealed to the other state governments to come up with an alternative to stubble burning just like his government did.

The Chief Minister also said a 'war room' is being set up to monitor all anti-pollution measures being taken by his government. He further announced seven measures to keep smog at bay that includes extensive use of mechanical sweepers and anti-smog guns.

'Green Delhi App'

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also announced a campaign "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh". A 'Green Delhi App' is being developed which will be launched before the end of this month. It will be a photo-based complaint lodging application to take action against and redress specific pollution activities which are notified by the citizens of Delhi," CM said.

(With inputs from PTI)