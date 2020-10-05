Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Ink Attack On AAP's Sanjay Singh, Calls It A 'defeat Of UP Govt'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reacted to ink attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras, calling the incident 'a defeat' of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Lauding the leader for speaking 'fearlessly against the atrocities' of the UP Government, Kejriwal said that the incident had proven that Sanjay Singh was 'on the right track'.

"Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government. They filed 14 FIRs against you, sealed your office but did not dare to arrest you, so they attacked you today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you're on the right track," said Kejriwal.

संजय जी UP सरकार के अन्याय और अत्याचार के ख़िलाफ़ आप निडर हो कर बोलते रहे हैं



उन्होंने आप पर 14 FIR की, दफ़्तर सील किया पर आपको गिरफ़्तार करने की हिम्मत नहीं कर पाए तो आज हमला करवा दिया। ये UP सरकार में बैठे लोगों की पराजय और बदहवासी दिखाता है



इसका मतलब आप सही रास्ते पर हैं

Sanjay Singh inked; party blames BJP

An unidentified person threw ink at the AAP delegation that reached Hathras to meet the family members of the victim. The party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh along with Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and other AAP workers reached the village Monday afternoon. While speaking to the media after meeting the family, an unidentified person threw ink at Singh and two other AAP members. The party immediately blamed the BJP for staging the act.

"The BJP has exposed its dark side by throwing ink on AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The black ink thrown on Sanjay Singh Ji will be used to write Yogi's dark activities in history," the party's Uttar Pradesh unit tweeted.

UP CM hits out at opposition for 'inciting' riots

Earlier while addressing a press conference, Yogi Adiyanath had stated that the opposition was trying to incite riots in the state, given the development that the state was undergoing. "Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they do new conspiracies, we have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies," he said.

The opposition which has been protesting in the state against the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old girl, have been entering into physical scuffles with the police personnel during their protests, flouting social distancing norms amid the pandemic. An FIR has also been registered by the police against 153 identified persons including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with 50 unknown under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On the other hand, the UP police has also filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging 'criminal conspiracy' to incite violence through the incident. Police suspect the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in funding alleged communal violence as the victim belonged to the Dalit community.

