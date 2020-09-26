Delhi CM Writes To Union Min Javadekar Over Stubble Burning, Suggests IARI Chemical Usage

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar over the issue of stubble burning. Apprising the Union Minister of the yearly issue, Kejriwal informed that the Indian Agricultural Research Institue (IARI) scientists have developed a solution to tackle pollution caused by stubble burning. The Delhi CM added that scientists have developed a chemical which when sprayed on stubble will be converted to compost.

"The scientists are saying that the germs in-ground die due to the burning of stubble. Due to which the land is deprived of its crop-growing abilities. But if the mentioned chemical is used then the stubble can be converted into a compost which can then be used as a fertilizer and the land will be rich of nutrients," Kejriwal wrote in his letter to Javadekar.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves a liquid formulation prepared using Pusa decomposer capsules, fermenting it over 8-10 days and then spraying the mixture on crop residue to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble. Capsules worth Rs 20 can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw per acre.

Pollution Control Body writes to Punjab, Haryana

A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority wrote to Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, asking them to "urgently" implement measures to reduce stubble burning -- one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in Delhi during winter.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November.

"It has been brought to our notice that early burning of crop residue is taking place in Punjab. According to a SAFAR estimate, fire counts were 42 on September 21, around 20 on September 20 and nil on September 15," Bhure Lal, the chairman of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), said in a letter to the two states.

