Delhi Officials Conduct Thermal Screening Via Drones To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

North Delhi MCD is conducting thermal screening using a multipurpose corona combat drone to identify people's temperatures in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. According to reports, the drone houses a thermal camera, night vision camera, disinfectant tank, loudspeaker, spotlight and portable medical box.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Engineer Prashant Pillai said, "The people don't need to check their temperature every day. Now people can be in their balconies and the drone will try to figure out the temperature of every individual. Then, the person having a high or less than normal temperature will be asked to come down. Then the health officials will follow further procedure and the whole area will be sanitized."

About the drone

According to the engineer, the drone has a capacity of 10 litres. "There is a small box in which we have put essentials and medicines. It can cover a straight road of 1.5 km to 2 km in 9 to 12 minutes. We have partnered with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. In six days, we have covered 19 remote locations where the MCD tanks can not go," he added.

Currently, in Delhi, there are around 903 positive cases of the coronavirus, out of which 27 people are said to have recovered, while 14 people have died due to the virus.

COVID-19 Cases In India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6,761 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 6,039 active cases. While 206 deaths have been reported overall, around 515 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

(With ANI Inputs; Image Source: ANI)