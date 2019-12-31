Delhi Congress To Stage Hunger Strike On December 31 Against BJP-led Central Government

The Delhi Congress has planned a 12-hour long hunger strike on December 31- the evening of New Year's

Eve against the BJP-led central government at Connaught Place. According to a Congress leader, Jitendra Kochar, the hunger strike will start at 6 pm. He added that the strike is against the "authoritarian" central government that "doesn't want to listen to the people."

Further reports stated that the Congress' Senior party leaders are expected to join the hunger strike. However, the Delhi police is yet to give the party a clearance to hold the strike.

Protests against CAA, NRC, NPR

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests. Along with it, students across the country have staged protests in solidarity.

The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna, and so on. Along with it, protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) have also been erupting across the nation.

What is CAA?

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)