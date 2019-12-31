Amit Shah Likely To Be A Part Of A Pro-CAA Rally In Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah is likely to visit Jodhpur on January 3, in order to be a part of a rally organised in the support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The rally aims to spread awareness about the new act.

As per media reports, Amit Shah's visit to Jodhpur comes as a strategic decision of the party because the city accommodates the highest number of Pak Hindu migrants.

These refugees living in Jodhpur have been eagerly waiting to acquire Indian citizenship. They have been staying amid tough conditions in the city for many years. Amit Shah had visited Jodhpur during the Lok Sabha elections to campaign for the BJP MP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who defeated CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Satish Poonia on Amit Shah's visit

BJP state president Satish Poonia while speaking about Home Minister's visit to Jodhpur said, "Meanwhile, the rally in Jodhpur shall be huge with over 50,000 people participating in it. Jodhpur has been a centre of Pak migrants who shall participate in this rally to show their support to CAA."

Response to Ashok Gehlot's anti-CAA campaign?

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has been attacking the central government over the issues related to the CAA and the NRC. Reportedly, this seems to be BJP's response to Gehlot on his home turf. CM Ashok Gehlot has been accusing Modi and Shah of working on an agenda of making India a Hindu Nation.

Ashok Gehlot on CAA

In the last week, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the Prime Minister should take cognizance of the situation and roll the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) back. The government has been facing a lot of opposition since the time it has rolled out the CAA. Also, there have been widespread protests across the country.

CM Gehlot was addressing a crowd in Rajasthan when he said, "I have said it with an open heart, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not going to be implemented in Rajasthan. Modi Ji, you should listen, 9 states have said it. Even your partners Bihar CM & Odisha CM who supported you in Parliament are saying they won't implement NRC. You should understand public sentiment and announce neither NRC in its current form, nor CAA will be implemented."

