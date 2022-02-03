Delhi: DDMA Mulls Easing COVID Rules As Cases Decline, Schools Likely To Reopen Soon

After reporting a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in restrictions, including the reopening of schools. Keeping the decline of the number of cases in view, DDMA on Thursday, January 27 withdrew the weekend curfew imposition and odd-even rule for non-essential business in Delhi. Additionally, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has also demanded the reopening of gyms and spas.

The Delhi BJP has also accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of discriminating against gyms and spas as restrictions like weekend curfew have been lifted, and restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi COVID-19 situation

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. In the recent update, Delhi reported 3,028 fresh coronavirus cases and 27 related deaths. The positivity rate further declined to 4.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department on Wednesday.

COVID-19 relief announced by DDMA

In its last week's meeting, apart from removing weekend curfew restrictions, DDMA had lifted the limitations on weddings, as weddings were allowed in the national capital with 200 guests or at 50% capacity of the premises. Cinemas, pubs and restaurants were also allowed to carry out functions at 50% capacity.

Government offices in Delhi were allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had presided over the DDMA meeting, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the virtual meeting, the Delhi administration had authorised all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside the Containment Zones, to operate with up to 50% attendance. Prior to this decision, the DDMA had decided to enforce a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the night curfew will still continue. The decision on school reopening will be discussed at the next DDMA meeting.

(With PTI inputs)