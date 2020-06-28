Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia Visits Areas Where Serological Survey Is Conducted For COVID-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited the two areas⁠—Bagichi Allauddin and Nabi Karim areas in Paharganj from where samples were collected for the Serological survey. Speaking about the test, Sisodia stated that the Sero test will determine whether a person has been detected with COVID-19 earlier, and has recovered now. "It might have happened and you might have recovered, and a lot of people don't know that. It is called the antibodies test," he said.

"We will get to know how many people have been infected with coronavirus so far. We will take samples for the next seven days and we will prepare a report till July 10. Delhi government and our health officers have worked very hard since June 14, there were two thousand positive tests on the first six thousand tests, but now twenty thousand to four thousand are coming, so there are positive signs," he further said.

Read: Central govt announces two week serological survey in New Delhi to redraw COVID strategy

5 weapons to fight COVID-19

According to Sisodia, there are five weapons to fight COVID-19. He said, "First is testing, and the Delhi government is doing it on a large scale. Second is the isolation of patients, whether they are at home or the hospital. The third is hospitalization facilities; the fourth weapon is the provision of plasma, and the last one is surveillance and the making of containment zone."

Earlier on June 22, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced that it will be conducting a serological survey in New Delhi for a two week period between June 27 and July 10 wherein more than 20,000 people will be tested COVID-19. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah that discussed Dr. Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai and Delhi start COVID serosurvey; tally at 5,08,953

COVID-19 in Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,948 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total case count across the 80,000-mark. It was the first time that the number of cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city after June 22. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 80,188. The national capital also recorded 66 more deaths on Saturday taking the death toll due to the disease is 2,558. While currently there are 28,329 active cases, as many as 49,301 patients have recovered, discharged, or migrated.

Read: Serological survey: Officials witness mixed feelings from Delhiites on first day

Read: Serological survey to analyse COVID-19 spread commences in Delhi

(With ANI Inputs)