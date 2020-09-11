'We Must Learn To Live With Corona': Delhi Dy CM Sisodia To Hotel & Restaurant Association

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday met the representatives of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India to understand the challenges to be met by them in the process of unlocking the Hotel Industry and allied services. Sisodia opined that the world must learn to live with Coronavirus and resume the economic activities while taking utmost precautions.

"Delhi government is of the opinion that we should learn to live with corona. While the activities have to begin during the unlock phase, everyone has to take precautions to fight the pandemic," Sisodia said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 44,65,864; 'Covishield' Trials Paused

'Learn from innovative global practices'

The members of of the Hotel and Restaurant Association presented about the various issues pertaining to hotel business in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has suggested innovative ideas that ensured safety as well as helped in revenue generation, an official release said in this regard.

"We should learn from innovative global practices in hotel and restaurant business so that we can also develop a locally relevant model for ourselves. The Delhi government is committed to helping businesses in these difficult times and their issues will be resolved at the earliest," he said.

As a part of the unlock 4, Delhi Metro resumed its services on Thursday. The Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line resumed operations after being closed for 172 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential lockdown.

The national capital reported 4,308 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, as a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Taking note of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in the city's hospitals. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,300 cases were recorded in the national capital in a day. According to the government's health bulletin, the tally of cases touched 2,05,482 while the death toll rose to 4,666 with 28 fresh fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies, image credit: PTI)