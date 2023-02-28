Delhi DyCM Sisodia Moves SC Challenging Arrest And CBI Probe; Urgent Hearing Today

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved Supreme Court after being sent to the CBI remand for five days till March 4. This comes after the AAP minister was arrested in the Excise Policy scam case.

Sisodia has challenged his arrest by the CBI and the manner of the investigation carried out by the agency in the Liquor Scam case. The plea has been mentioned before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday seeking an urgent hearing on his plea. The apex court agreed and will hear the matter today evening at 3:50 pm.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi will be representing Sisodia before the bench that will be led by the CJI in the court. The top court stated that the matter will be heard after the end of the board on Tuesday.

Manish Sisodia sent To 5-day CBI Custody, AAP stages nationwide protest

This comes a day after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted 5 days remand of Sisodia to the CBI till March 4, to interrogate him in the excise policy case. Before special judge MK Nagpal, Sisodia's counsel claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the central agency's petition for his remand. The counsel, appearing for CBI, submitted that the Aam Aadmi Party leader's remand was needed for effective interrogation in the case.

Sisodia's lawyer, while opposing CBI's plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phone, but that is not a crime. Sisodia's counsel Dayan Krishnan said, "Just my client not cooperating can’t be a grounds for arrest...Just because the accused cannot confess doesn’t mean he is not cooperating. Arrest not in accordance with the law."

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy for 2021-22. The workers held sit-in protests on roads and chanted slogans while some staged a foot march wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades as the police tried to push them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.