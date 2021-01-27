Delhi Farmers' Riot Crackdown LIVE Updates: 2 Farm Unions Pull Out Of Anti-farm Law Stir

Last Updated:

A day after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, the Delhi Police has sprung into action. 200 people have been arrested so far, sources said.

16:55 IST, January 27th 2021
BKU(Bhanu) pulls out of anti-farm law stir

 

16:44 IST, January 27th 2021
Over 550 Twitter accounts suspended

Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally. 

16:34 IST, January 27th 2021
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan pulls out of protests

 

16:30 IST, January 27th 2021
Ministry of Culture asks for ASI report

As per sources, the Ministry of Culture has asked the ASI to prepare a report of the damage caused by the demonstration at the Red Fort. Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel will submit the report to the Union Home Ministry. 

 

16:11 IST, January 27th 2021
BKU spokesperson booked under attempt to murder charge

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's name has been mentioned in an FIR by Delhi Police. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

15:59 IST, January 27th 2021
Details of Delhi Police's FIR on ITO violence

Delhi Police's FIR on ITO mentions the sequence of the incident. It mentions that the farmers started coming towards Central Delhi and constant requests to maintaining law and order were made to them. It also mentions the incident where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. The FIR says that the Police and others started rescuing them but the protesting farmers came there with tractors and attempted to hit Police officials. The police had a close shave and left from the spot, later they got to know that the farmer succumbed to his injuries.

15:44 IST, January 27th 2021
Congress alleges conspiracy to malign farmers' stir

 

14:38 IST, January 27th 2021
Visuals of destruction inside the Red Fort

 

14:34 IST, January 27th 2021
Drunken farmers or whoever they were, attacked us suddenly with swords, lathis, and other weapons: Sandeep, Operator of DCP North, Delhi

 

14:32 IST, January 27th 2021
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on violence during farmers' tractor rally

 

