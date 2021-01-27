Delhi Farmers' Riot Crackdown LIVE Updates: 2 Farm Unions Pull Out Of Anti-farm Law Stir

Delhi Police's FIR on ITO mentions the sequence of the incident. It mentions that the farmers started coming towards Central Delhi and constant requests to maintaining law and order were made to them. It also mentions the incident where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. The FIR says that the Police and others started rescuing them but the protesting farmers came there with tractors and attempted to hit Police officials. The police had a close shave and left from the spot, later they got to know that the farmer succumbed to his injuries.