Delhi Farmers' Riot Crackdown LIVE Updates: 2 Farm Unions Pull Out Of Anti-farm Law Stir

I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest: Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) at Chilla border pic.twitter.com/5WNdxM9Iqo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2021
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.
Correction: I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan* are withdrawing from the protest: VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee pic.twitter.com/kXC70UvRWZ— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
As per sources, the Ministry of Culture has asked the ASI to prepare a report of the damage caused by the demonstration at the Red Fort. Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel will submit the report to the Union Home Ministry.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's name has been mentioned in an FIR by Delhi Police. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).
Delhi Police's FIR on ITO mentions the sequence of the incident. It mentions that the farmers started coming towards Central Delhi and constant requests to maintaining law and order were made to them. It also mentions the incident where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. The FIR says that the Police and others started rescuing them but the protesting farmers came there with tractors and attempted to hit Police officials. The police had a close shave and left from the spot, later they got to know that the farmer succumbed to his injuries.
"The farmers have handed over 15 people who started the violence yesterday. They have been found to have govt identity cards. Now you only understand who is in the govt. This was an act of concerted conspiracy to malign a peaceful movement," says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh https://t.co/Jb0Haes3kt— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Red Fort aftermath pic.twitter.com/x748iCVGL2— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 27, 2021
Here more pictures of what the rioters did to Red Fort, destroyed the interiors for no reason. How was this destruction in any way going to help the farmer's cause? These x ray machines, computers etc cost lakhs of rupees pic.twitter.com/sDW4oMsnev— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 27, 2021
Many violent people reached Red Fort suddenly. Drunken farmers or whoever they were, attacked us suddenly with swords, lathis, and other weapons. The situation was worsening and it was too difficult for us to control the violent crowd: Sandeep, Operator of DCP North, Delhi pic.twitter.com/UKVkcKi0QI— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Delhi Police will hold a press briefing at 4 pm today and all questions regarding the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday will be answered: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/wWQ6md1cRu— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021