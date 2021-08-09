Delhi: Forensic Science Lab To Test Animal DNA Which Can Help Solve Wildlife Crimes

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini, Delhi, will now be able to test animal DNA samples with two high-tech machines at its newly opened facility in an effort to investigate wildlife-related crime. FSL officials said on Sunday that they had recently purchased two machines an automated DNA extraction system and a Real-Time PCR system based on mitochondrial DNA technology.

The field of wildlife forensics is a relatively recent one in the criminal justice system. According to officials, the new facility will be utilised to conduct scientific methods to examine, identify, and compare evidence from crime scenes in order to link it to a suspect and a victim.

DNA will be analysed by the experts

Deepa Verma, director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, said that the facility has created a new unit for analysing animal DNA, and the types of evidence examined include any part of an animal, including blood and tissue samples, as well as the contents of bones. She stated that DNA will be analysed by the experts to determine the identity of a sample. Identification, characterisation of animal relationships, and review of two separate samples to determine if they originated from the same animal are some of the answers DNA tests may provide. The laboratory can now also examine and identify the animal species used in meat products, frozen meat packaging, slaughter cases, and other applications.

Animal evidence can be a significant aspect in a case when utilised to establish a relationship between a crime scene and a suspect or in crimes involving a specific animal, according to FSL Incharge Crime Scene Examination Sanjeev Gupta. The new facility will be utilised to conduct scientific methods to examine, identify, and compare evidence from crime scenes in order to link it to a suspect and a victim.

It's difficult to tell that the crime scene belongs to which animal

Dr Rajnish Singh stated that the primary issue faced by a forensic scientist is identifying a specific species from crime scene evidence. It is extremely difficult for a scientist to tell whether a piece of flesh found at the crime scene belongs to a protected animal such as an elephant or tiger, or if it belongs to a non-protected animal. This new wing of Animal DNA will address these needs soon.

(Inputs from PTI)